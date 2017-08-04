Watkins Glen wins NY's $10M downtown revitalization prize
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — Watkins Glen will receive $10 million to improve its downtown as one of 10 winners of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's downtown revitalization competition.
The community in the state's Southern Tier is home to the Watkins Glen International race track. Cuomo
More than 100 communities around the state have entered the contest, now in its second year. Watkins Glen is the third winner to be announced and joins Hudson and the Long Island community of Hicksville.
Watkins Glen Mayor Sam Schimizzi says the money will "jumpstart" efforts to reinvigorate the downtown area for visitors, residents and businesses alike.
