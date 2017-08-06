Report: No mechanical issues before Emirates crash landing

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Investigators examining a 2016 crash landing of an Emirates flight in Dubai says there were no mechanical problems leading up to the incident.

A statement issued Sunday by the United Arab Emirates' General Civil Aviation Authority says "there were no aircraft systems or engine abnormalities up to the time of the accident."

The statement says investigators are "working to determine and analyze the human performance factors that influence flight crew actions."

Emirates did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Aug. 3, 2016, crash landing destroyed the Boeing 777-300 coming from Thiruvananthapuram, India, but claimed no lives among the 300 passengers and crew. A firefighter was killed in a subsequent explosion of Flight EK521.