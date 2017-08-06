Report: No mechanical issues before Emirates crash landing
A
A
Share via Email
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Investigators examining a 2016 crash landing of an Emirates flight in Dubai says there were no mechanical problems leading up to the incident.
A statement issued Sunday by the United Arab Emirates' General Civil Aviation Authority says "there were no aircraft systems or engine abnormalities up to the time of the accident."
The statement says investigators are "working to determine and analyze the human performance factors that influence flight crew actions."
Emirates did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Aug. 3, 2016, crash landing destroyed the Boeing 777-300 coming from Thiruvananthapuram, India, but claimed no lives among the 300 passengers and crew. A firefighter was killed in a subsequent explosion of Flight EK521.
The statement also raised the number of seriously injured cabin crew members to four.
Most Popular
-
'It's not Blackfoot:' Artist speaks out about Calgary art installation on Bowfort Road interchange
-
Family pleads for information into whereabouts of missing Alberta woman
-
Grocery store security guard stabbed while escorting out teenager for stealing: Halifax police
-
Vancouver LGBT refugee group quits Pride over uniformed cops
-
3 mistakes parents make when teaching kids about money
Tying an allowance to good grades or behaviour is a bad move.
-
Easy ways to save money grocery shopping
Food makes up a large portion of monthly spending.