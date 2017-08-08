Glacier National Park's 1M visitors in July breaks record
GLACIER NATIONAL PARK, Mont. — Glacier National Park had more than 1 million visitors in July.
The Daily Inter-Lake reported (http://bit.ly/2wEsG6g ) Monday that last month's attendance was the first time the park has tallied more than 1 million visitors in one month.
The park's July 2017 attendance was up 23
The record month has sprung the park into a potential record year. Since the beginning of 2017, 1.9 million people have visited the park, which is about a 19
In addition to increased visitors, the park also saw an increase in the number of emergency medical calls and total calls for ranger service. There has been a 29
