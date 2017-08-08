Life-saving drones used to rescue swimmers off French coast
PARIS — It could be the "Baywatch" of the future.
A cutting-edge lifesaving initiative — the rescue drone — is taking flight again this summer off France's popular Atlantic beaches.
Following a successful launch in 2016, three airborne life-saver drones are being operated in the southwestern Nouvelle-Aquitaine region until September to come to the aid of swimmers struggling in choppy water.
Anthony Gavend, from drone manufacturing company HELPER, says Tuesday the time gained "means the difference between life and death."
Gavend said it was the first such initiative in the world and helped some 50 swimmers in difficulty last year.
