Preliminary plan to develop new state park to be unveiled
CAMP VERDE, Ariz. — A preliminary master plan for development of a new state park in the Verde Valley is scheduled to be released later this month.
A third public meeting on development of Rockin' River State Park is scheduled the evening of Aug. 16 in Camp Verde.
Officials say more than 100 people who attended a June meeting provided comments and that three conceptual alternatives were then developed and presented during a July meeting.
The state purchased the 209-acre park site in 2008 but its development was put on the backburner during the Great Recession.
