Beautiful Bruges: Old-world Europe in the present
A
A
Share via Email
BRUGES, Belgium — Walking through central Bruges is like a romantic journey into the past.
With centuries-old gabled buildings lining a web of canals and cobblestone streets, the vibe is quintessential old-world Europe.
Bruges also is one of the most beautiful cities in Western Europe, a place that has been called the Venice of the North.
Located about an hour northwest of Brussels not far from the North Sea, Bruges is the capital of West Flanders in the Flemish region of Belgium. The city was spared major damage during the two world wars, so much of its medieval architecture is intact, earning the historic
Just walking the streets and along the canals is worth the trip, but there are a few must-see sites around the city, including an early work by Michelangelo. Here are some:
___
THE MARKT
The large square at the city
___
CHURCH OF OUR LADY
The spire of Our Lady towers above the city at 381 feet (116
___
GROENINGE MUSEUM
Built on the site of the medieval Eekhout Abbey, the Groeninge Museum has a wide range of Belgian art, including paintings from the 18th and 19th century neoclassical and realist periods, Flemish expressionism and postwar modern art. The main focus of the collection is the works of the Flemish Primitives, including Jan van Eyck, Hans Memling and Hugo van der Goes. Adults, 8 euros, seniors, 6 euros, kids 11 and under free.
___
BEGIJNHOF
This site is a quiet escape from the hustle and bustle in the rest of the city
___
SAINT JOHN'S HOUSE MILL
The Netherlands is famous for its multitude of windmills, but Bruges has four of its own. The Saint John's House Mill, built in 1770, is the only one open to visitors. Located on the northeast side of town, the Saint John's House Mill also is the only mill still in its original spot and still grinding grain. Closed on Mondays. Adults, 3 euros; seniors, 2 euros, kids 11 and under free.
___
NORTH SEA
Belgium has a small coastline along the North Sea, but it's worth seeing (in the summer, at least) and only about 30 minutes from Bruges. Oostende is the largest town and the main transportation and fishing hub. Beach towns dot the coast, from Knokke near the Netherlands to De Panne near France. The beaches and dunes are perfect for a wide range of outdoor activities, from swimming and wind surfing to land yachting (think sailboat on wheels). The North Sea is very shallow, so low tide could mean a long walk to reach the water.
___
Online: https://www.visitbruges.be
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
UK police seek jogger after video captures woman pushed in front of bus
-
Hells Angels member and two women facing drugs and firearm-related charges
-
Did Donald Trump accidentally threaten nuclear war out of a penchant for hyperbole?: Analysis
-
Viral search campaign for stuffed dog is touching, but misguided: Teitel
-
A good budget includes pleasure with the pain
Take care of the details so you can go shopping guilt-free, writes Gail Vaz-Oxlade.
-
3 mistakes parents make when teaching kids about money
Tying an allowance to good grades or behaviour is a bad move.