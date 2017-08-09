Flights added, passenger volume soars at Long Beach Airport
LONG BEACH, Calif. — Long Beach Airport has seen its passenger volume soar nearly 50
The airport in southern Los Angeles County served nearly 1.3 million passengers during the first half of the year — a 46.5
By comparison, Los Angeles International Airport served nearly 41 million passengers in the first six months of 2017 — a 5
The Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday (http://lat.ms/2ft7E7w ) that Long Beach Airport's growth is attributed mostly to the city's decision last year to add nine new daily departures and arrivals. That bumped up to 50 the total daily flights allotted to large carriers at the 1,160-acre facility.
