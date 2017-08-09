Police: Washington having least violent summer in 10 years
WASHINGTON — The police chief in the nation's capital says Washington is seeing its most peaceful summer in a decade.
News outlets report Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham says a comparison of the last 30 days to the same period in 2016 shows the city is seeing its lowest number of violent crimes in 10 years. He announced the decrease during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.
Metropolitan police say the number of violent crimes dropped roughly 25
Newsham posted statistics on Twitter showing that 2016 had more than 500 violent
The numbers of violent crime
