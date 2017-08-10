Airplane with boarding door open makes emergency landing
ROCKLAND, Maine — An airplane
The Portland Press Herald reports nine passengers and the pilot were on a Cape Air flight
Cape Air spokeswoman Michelle Haynes says air rushed into the cabin but because the plane was flying at a low altitude it did not become pressurized and the passengers were not at risk.
The plane made the emergency landing at Logan International Airport around 4:15 p.m.
Haynes says the passengers on board made it safely to their destinations. She says Cape Air mechanics are working to determine why the door malfunctioned.
