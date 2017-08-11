Fire blocks route for dozens in Glacier National Park chalet

HELENA, Mont. — A wildfire has cut off the return route of dozens of hikers staying in a Glacier National Park backcountry chalet.

Park spokeswoman Lauren Alley said Friday the 40 or 50 people at Sperry Chalet can either remain in place or hike out along a trail that is more than twice as long and leads to the opposite end of the park.

The stone chalet built more than a century ago is a top attraction in one of the busiest areas of the Montana park. It is often booked months in advance, despite its main access being a steep trail nearly 7 miles (11 kilometres ) long from Lake MacDonald Lodge.