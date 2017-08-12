Pre-eclipse sales tax revenues slip in Jackson
A
A
Share via Email
JACKSON, Wyo. — Summer business is down in Jackson Hole.
But the shortfall should be made up during the week of Aug. 21, when upward of 100,000 people are expected to descend upon Jackson to view the total solar eclipse.
The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports (http://bit.ly/2vPc0MM) that the town's lodging occupancy was down an average of 5
The Wyoming Department of Revenue says that sales tax income returned to Teton County was down 22
Part of the decrease may be explained by a 16
Town officials also say last year may be hard to match because 2016 was the centennial celebration of the National Park Service.
Most Popular
-
A good budget includes pleasure with the pain
Take care of the details so you can go shopping guilt-free, writes Gail Vaz-Oxlade.
-
3 mistakes parents make when teaching kids about money
Tying an allowance to good grades or behaviour is a bad move.