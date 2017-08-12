Wyoming hunting, fishing numbers stay solid

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Hunting and fishing remain popular activities among Wyoming residents and visitors.

In the period between 2008 and 2016, participation in both hunting and fishing among Wyoming residents has either grown or stayed level. At last, count 18 per cent of the state's inhabitants purchased a fishing license, and 13.5 per cent bought a hunting license.

Wyoming Game and Fish Department spokesman Renny MacKay tells the Jackson Hole News & Guide (http://bit.ly/2vY93cA) that resident fishing licenses have grown from 97,000 in 2008 to 104,000 now.

MacKay says hunting tag sales have been relatively level but that's likely because of the overall number of licenses available has fallen off, partly because of declines in mule deer populations, MacKay said.