Hawaiian Airlines flight to Los Angeles diverts safely
A
A
Share via Email
HONOLULU — A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Kauai to Los Angeles made an emergency landing at Hilo because of smoke in the cockpit.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports (http://bit.ly/2vzoxS0 ) officials say the plane was two hours into its flight Friday night when it safely diverted to Hilo's airport. The Boeing 767 airplane was carrying 276 passengers and crew.
Emergency responders met the plane, but no injuries were reported.
Most Popular
-
Halifax man facing impaired charges after boat runs aground with five people
-
Teen lands job after cop buys him the clothes he allegedly tried to steal for a job interview
-
NHL comes together to honour the 'incredible life' of GM Bryan Murray
-
Drop that hydro bill by targeting the worst energy-wasters in the home
-
A good budget includes pleasure with the pain
Take care of the details so you can go shopping guilt-free, writes Gail Vaz-Oxlade.
-
3 mistakes parents make when teaching kids about money
Tying an allowance to good grades or behaviour is a bad move.