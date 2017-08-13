North Korean tensions aren't deterring tourists from Guam
HAGATNA, Guam — Tourists haven't been deterred from visiting the tropical island of Guam even though the U.S. territory has been at the
Won Hyung-jin, an official from Modetour, a large South Korean travel agency, said several customers called with concerns, but they weren't worried enough to pay cancellation fees for their trips.
"It seems North Korea racks up tension once or twice every year, and
The U.S. territory has a population of 160,000, but it attracted 1.5 million visitors last year. One third of Guam's jobs are in the tourism industry.
Guam is a key outpost for the U.S. military, which uses it as a base for bombers and submarines.
The island's sandy beaches and aquamarine waters also make it a popular getaway for
The number of South Korean
The threats came in a week in which longstanding tensions between the countries risked abruptly boiling over. New United Nations sanctions condemning the North's rapidly developing nuclear program drew fresh ire and threats from Pyongyang. President Donald Trump responded by vowing to rain down "fire and fury" if challenged. The North then threatened to lob missiles near Guam.
The Guam Visitors Bureau has heard reports of cancellations, but Muna said it doesn't yet have any concrete figures on how many took place. Officials are still expecting a strong August, Muna said.
"Japan and Korea make over 90
The agency has been relaying assurances from the governor and
"We invite and encourage them to continue their plans for travel to Guam. We are safe and protected, and we hope to host them here when they come for their vacation," Muna said.
Associated Press writers Kim Tong-hyung in Seoul, South Korea and Audrey McAvoy in Honolulu contributed to this report.
