California swimmer dies after being hit by boat propeller

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — Authorities say a 70-year-old man was killed when he was struck by a boat propeller while swimming with friends in the ocean off Southern California.

Orange County Sheriff's Sgt. Neil Hove says the unidentified man was with a group Sunday about a half-mile (0.8 kilometres ) off Newport Beach when someone backed the boat back toward the man when he was ready to climb aboard.

Passengers pulled him into the boat and returned to the harbour , where paramedics pronounced the man dead.

The Orange County Register reports (http://lat.ms/2uUqczJ ) police did not cite or arrest anyone.