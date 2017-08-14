California swimmer dies after being hit by boat propeller
A
A
Share via Email
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — Authorities say a 70-year-old man was killed when he was struck by a boat propeller while swimming with friends in the ocean off Southern California.
Orange County Sheriff's Sgt. Neil Hove says the unidentified man was with a group Sunday about a half-mile (0.8
Passengers pulled him into the boat and returned to the
The Orange County Register reports (http://lat.ms/2uUqczJ ) police did not cite or arrest anyone.
The investigation is ongoing.
Most Popular
-
Pot planning: Discussions on how to handle marijuana legalization coming to Halifax council
-
Man stabbed several times during brawl in front of apartment building: Halifax police
-
Halifax man facing impaired charges after boat runs aground with five people
-
-
Finances in shambles? Blame the person who's in charge
If you don't know if you're on track for retirement, who does?
-
A good budget includes pleasure with the pain
Take care of the details so you can go shopping guilt-free, writes Gail Vaz-Oxlade.