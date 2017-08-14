Pint by pint, a hoppy revolution is brewing in Russia

MOSCOW — A new generation of craft beer brewers has begun sprouting in the vodka capital of the world.

Breweries have opened in Russia in recent years in cities like Moscow and St. Petersburg.

They offer visitors and local alike the styles popularized in the last two decades by the craft beer boom in the U.S. and Europe, from juicy IPAs to velvety stouts and lip-smacking sours.

The trend began as foreign beers became too expensive and beer fans sought alternatives to mass-produced lagers.