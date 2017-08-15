Las Vegas heat continues to delay, cancel flights

LAS VEGAS — The extreme heat this summer in Las Vegas caused a multitude of delays and cancellations at McCarran International Airport, including one airline that suspended service for the season and another that had to adjust its departure schedule.

Airport crews say effects of the heat have been so widespread that there's no distinct way to track the delays. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported (http://bit.ly/2x1808V ) Monday that travellers will continue to see adjustments to their summer flight schedules well into the future.

A recently published study in the journal Climate Change states airlines will have to make some tough economic choices as heat waves become more common worldwide.

Air becomes thinner or less dense as temperatures rise, making it difficult to take off when planes are filled with passengers, cargo and fuel.

