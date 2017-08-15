Passenger recalls emergency plane landing near Alaska island
A
A
Share via Email
JUNEAU, Alaska — Luke Dunbar was napping during a routine flight when he heard a loud noise, woke up and realized the commuter plane was dropping.
KTOO-FM reports (http://bit.ly/2w6x2qD ) Dunbar was one of five people aboard the plane Monday morning when it was heading from Skagway to Juneau. An engine failure prompted pilot Joshua Poirier to make an emergency landing in the ocean.
He says Poirier pointed at a nearby island and said, "'I think we're going to lay her down over here.'"
As the plane dropped, Dunbar says he was thinking "This is it. ... Here we go."
He says everyone scrambled to unbuckle after the plane landed in water about 150 feet (46
All five people swam to shore and were rescued uninjured.
___
Information from: KTOO-FM, http://www.ktoo.org
Most Popular
-
Finances in shambles? Blame the person who's in charge
If you don't know if you're on track for retirement, who does?
-
A good budget includes pleasure with the pain
Take care of the details so you can go shopping guilt-free, writes Gail Vaz-Oxlade.