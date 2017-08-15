Passenger recalls emergency plane landing near Alaska island

JUNEAU, Alaska — Luke Dunbar was napping during a routine flight when he heard a loud noise, woke up and realized the commuter plane was dropping.

KTOO-FM reports (http://bit.ly/2w6x2qD ) Dunbar was one of five people aboard the plane Monday morning when it was heading from Skagway to Juneau. An engine failure prompted pilot Joshua Poirier to make an emergency landing in the ocean.

He says Poirier pointed at a nearby island and said, "'I think we're going to lay her down over here.'"

As the plane dropped, Dunbar says he was thinking "This is it. ... Here we go."

He says everyone scrambled to unbuckle after the plane landed in water about 150 feet (46 metres ) from Coghlan Island.

All five people swam to shore and were rescued uninjured.

___