Popular Adirondack trail being closed for 10-day repair work
RAY BROOK, N.Y. — A popular trail in the High Peaks region of the Adirondack Mountains is being closed so work can be done on the path.
The Adirondack Daily Enterprise reports (http://bit.ly/2uVo9eM ) the state Department of Environmental Conservation plans to close a section of the Avalanche Lake Trail on Tuesday so workers can spend the next 10 days doing repairs.
The DEC says a Student Conservation Association trail crew will work on the Hitch-Up-Matildas boardwalks, two sets of planks bolted into the cliff face along the northwestern shoreline of the Avalanche Lake.
Hikers will be able to reach Avalanche Lake via the trail, but will be unable to keep going to Lake Colden. Hikers coming from the other direction won't be able to go farther than the southern end of Avalanche Lake.
