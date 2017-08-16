Life / Travel

Possible 2nd Niagara Falls water discharge being probed

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — New York state officials say they're investigating a possible wastewater discharge near Niagara Falls similar to one last month that turned the water below the world-famous attraction black and smelly.

The Department of Environmental Conservation announced Tuesday evening that its staff responded to a call earlier in the day reporting discolored water near the Maid of the Mist dock on the U.S. side of the falls.

Department officials say heavy rains may have caused a discharge from a local wastewater treatment plant operated by the Niagara Falls Water Board. The water board blamed the overflow on the rain.

The water board is under investigation for a July 29 discharge of wastewater into the Niagara River below the falls, turning the water black as tourists looked on.

