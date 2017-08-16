Southwest apologizes to top-tier customers for boarding fail

DALLAS — Southwest Airlines continues to have computer problems that are causing its best customers to lose a major perk — early boarding.

The airline said Wednesday that it partially fixed the problem but was still working to make things right and find the cause of the glitch.

A spokeswoman says Southwest is giving extra frequent-flyer points to A-List and A-List Preferred customers who didn't get priority boarding in the last few days. A-List members take at least 50 one-way flights or earn a certain number of points in a year.

Most Southwest passengers board in the order they check in. Priority privileges can mean the difference between an aisle seat up front or a middle seat farther back.