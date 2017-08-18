Monks visit Grand Junction during tour through United States
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — A group of five Buddhist monks from a monastery in southern India have stopped in Grand Junction as part of a two-year-long fundraising tour through the United States.
The Grand Junction Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2xaRGT5 ) the monks arrived on Wednesday from Omaha, Nebraska, and will be in the city through Sunday.
The monks are creating an intricate sand mandala for the Buddhist deity Green Tara, goddess of compassion, at the Western Colorado Center for the Arts.
Once the monks complete the mandala, they will sweep it away in a ceremony representing the impermanent nature of existence, one of Buddhism's fundamental teachings.
The visiting monks are from the Gaden Shartse Monastery. Different monks from the same monastery have visited Grand Junction four other times in the past 16 years.
Information from: The Daily Sentinel, http://www.gjsentinel.com
