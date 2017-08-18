Organizers set dates for annual Gathering of Nations powwow

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Organizers of one of North America's most prominent American Indian powwows say they're already gearing up for next year's event.

They are kicking off their promotional campaign for the 2018 Gathering of Nations on Friday with the release of the event's official poster.

The 35th annual event takes place April 26-28 at the state fairgrounds in Albuquerque. The Miss Indian World Talent Competition will be held downtown at the city's convention centre .

New for next year will be a parade featuring Native American riders in full regalia. Organizers say the parade is meant to recognize the importance that the horse culture holds for some tribes.