Vegas airport asks owners to plan places to park their jets
Las Vegas airport officials are asking owners of corporate planes to find places to park their aircraft while in town for the upcoming fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor.
McCarran International Airport spokeswoman Christine Crews said Monday that aircraft owners and operators must make parking reservations ahead of the fight this coming weekend.
Airport officials are also offering an internet portal for corporate and private jet crews to share arrival and departure information to avoid congestion at the busy airport off the Las Vegas Strip.
Crews says the aircraft can also use nearby airports in Henderson and North Las Vegas.
She says the number of aircraft in town for the Mayweather fight with Manny Pacquiao in May 2015 forced McCarran to use a taxiway to park private jets.
