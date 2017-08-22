US expands Mexico travel advisory on crime, killings

MEXICO CITY — The U.S. State Department is expanding expanded its travel advisories to warn of dangers in more parts of Mexico.

The new travel advisory doesn't mention the Caribbean resorts of Cancun or Playa del Carmen by name. But the advisory issued Tuesday says "turf battles between criminal groups have resulted in violent crime in areas frequented by U.S. citizens."

Warnings have also been extended to the states of Veracruz and Chiapas that previously didn't have them.

The department also extended a total ban on personal travel by U.S. government personnel to the violence-wracked state of Guerrero.