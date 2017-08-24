Ridership, revenue down for Southern Nevada's cab companies

LAS VEGAS — The Nevada Taxicab Authority's latest figures show Southern Nevada's cab companies continue to experience severe declines in ridership.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported (http://bit.ly/2xwiXPZ ) Wednesday that more than 1.76 million taxi trips were reported in July, which is a 10.8 per cent drop from the same period in 2016.

The region's 16 certified taxicab companies reported a combined $27.4 million in revenue last month, down 11.3 per cent from July 2016.

The figures show 12.33 million trips have been reported through the first seven months of 2017, which is a 13.28 per cent decline from the same period last year.

Taxicab Authority officials have attributed the declines to increased use of ride-booking companies.

