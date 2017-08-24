Ridership, revenue down for Southern Nevada's cab companies
LAS VEGAS — The Nevada Taxicab Authority's latest figures show Southern Nevada's cab companies continue to experience severe declines in ridership.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported (http://bit.ly/2xwiXPZ ) Wednesday that more than 1.76 million taxi trips were reported in July, which is a 10.8
The region's 16 certified taxicab companies reported a combined $27.4 million in revenue last month, down 11.3
The figures show 12.33 million trips have been reported through the first seven months of 2017, which is a 13.28
Taxicab Authority officials have attributed the declines to increased use of ride-booking companies.
Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com
