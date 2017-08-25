The Latest: New mudslide hits same Swiss Alpine village

GENEVA — The Latest on landslide in a Swiss mountain village (all times local):

6:20 p.m.

A new landslide has swept through a Swiss Alpine village that was already cleaning up from a devastating one days earlier that left eight people missing.

Video from the village of Bondo along the Italian border showed images of mud, rocks and debris moving down a mountainside into the village Friday at a walking pace.

Michael Kirthner, director of the Bregaglia tourism authority, said from Bondo that he saw two or three houses hit by the latest mudslide.

The regional Graubuenden police said the new mudslide hit areas that were already sealed off for safety reasons following the more powerful landslide Wednesday.

Police said no one was hurt Friday.

___

12:50 p.m.

Police say some residents of a village in eastern Switzerland pummeled by a rocky mudslide could return home Friday as searchers resumed the increasingly desperate hunt for eight missing people.

Graubuenden regional police said the evacuation order was gradually being lifted after Wednesday's rockfall and mudslide in Bondo, on the Italian border about 130 kilometres (80 miles) north of Milan.

Two Austrians, four Germans, and two Swiss remained missing, said police spokeswoman Chiarella Piana. They had set off separately or in pairs, and were believed to have been hiking in the area of the mudslide, she said.