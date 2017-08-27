Tree falls in Washington state park, injuring 3 people
NORTH BEND, Wash. — Three people, including a 16-month old child, were injured Sunday after a large tree fell at Twin Falls State Park in North Bend, Washington.
KING-TV reports (http://kng5.tv/2w9ReXt ) that the falling tree caused a rockslide.
Eastside Fire Deputy Chief Greg Tryon says two adults believed to be in their 30s and the 16-month-old child were hurt.
One suffered critical injuries and had to be airlifted.
Witnesses said they were walking up the trail and heard a loud crash and a large tree came down, King County officials said.
Officials said a man carrying a 16-month-old was injured. Some people carried the child down to the trailhead. The man was then carried out by a rescue team.
A woman who was not with the man's group was also hit. Officials said she suffered hip, neck and hand injuries.
It was unclear what caused the tree to fall.
