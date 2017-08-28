Life / Travel

Chicago's Buckingham Fountain by the numbers

CHICAGO — Buckingham Fountain operates with the original pumps and motors from when it was built 90 years ago. Here are a few facts and figures about the Chicago landmark:

—The fountain's centre jet shoots water as high as 150 feet (45 metres ) into the air.

—There are three pumps that move water through the fountain. The largest has 250 horsepower for 7,000 gallons (26,497 litres ) of water a minute.

—Number of fountain jets: 133

—Number of fountains lights: 820, including 60 in the sea horse statues.

—Officially opened to the public: May 26, 1927

—Total gallons of water per minute: 20,000 (75,708 litres )

___

Source: Chicago Park District

