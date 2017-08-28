Chicago's Buckingham Fountain by the numbers
CHICAGO — Buckingham Fountain operates with the original pumps and motors from when it was built 90 years ago. Here are a few facts and figures about the Chicago landmark:

—There are three pumps that move water through the fountain.
—Number of fountain jets: 133
—Number of fountains lights: 820, including 60 in the sea horse statues.
—Officially opened to the public: May 26, 1927

Source: Chicago Park District
