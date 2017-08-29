Ruling overturns FAA rerouting of Phoenix departure paths
PHOENIX — A court ruling overturns the Federal Aviation Administration's 2014 order that set new flight paths and procedures for aircraft departing Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix.
The 2-1 ruling Tuesday by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit agrees with claims by Phoenix and a historic
Many residents complained about increased aircraft noise after the FAA implemented the new flight paths as part of an effort to streamline aircraft routing for safety and fuel efficiency.
