Uber, Lyft drivers can drop off, pick up on same LAX trip
LOS ANGELES — Uber and Lyft drivers can now start new rides immediately after dropping off passengers at Los Angeles International Airport.
The practice had been prohibited by ride-hailing services at LAX. Previously drivers ending rides had to leave the airport before entering again to pick up new customers.
LAX officials said Monday that Uber and Lyft had successfully tested new technology called Rematch, which can alert drivers who are dropping off passengers that another is ready to be picked up.
Officials say the new rules are aimed at reducing traffic congestion at the nation's third busiest airport.
The Rematch technology is already in use at San Francisco International Airport, Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport and Oakland International Airport.
