UFO enthusiasts heading to Wyoming for upcoming rendezvous
A
A
Share via Email
DEVILS TOWER, Wyo. — Just like in the science-fiction movie "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," UFO enthusiasts are being drawn to a strange geological formation in Wyoming.
Devils Tower played a key role in the well-known UFO film that came out 40 years ago this year. The first Devils Tower UFO Rendezvous will be held at the site from Sept. 14-16.
The formation is actually the solidified core of an ancient volcano.
Experts on UFOs will speak at the convention.
Organizer Brian Olson tells KOTA-TV (http://bit.ly/2vKw5j4 ) that there's a fun side, too, with plans for a parade, live music and barbecue cook-off.
Devils Tower stands more than 800 feet (243
-
3 tips that can help keep your savings on track
Let others know about your goal — they can help keep you motivated.
-
Time to stop spending and start thinking: Vaz-Oxlade
Don’t keep doing what you’ve always done just because you’ve gotten used to spending the money.