Farmers inducted into 'Agricultural Hall of Fame' at fair

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. — Vermont Agricultural Hall of Fame inductees were celebrated Wednesday at the Champlain Valley Fair.

Five farmers and their families were highlighted at the Essex Junction event, including the dairy farming Chamberlin family and Anne Brown, who is most known for her more than 30 years of work with the Morgan horse breed. WPTZ-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2x6n0Wf ) inductees were selected based on their accomplishments and contributions to state agriculture.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter Welch says the importance of farmers is greater now more than ever.

The Champlain Valley Fair has honoured over 70 farmers and others since 2003

