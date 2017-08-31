Repairs done, normal service to resume at NYC's Penn Station
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Amtrak has completed the track work at New York City's Penn Station that forced the railroads that share the busy transit hub to curtail service for eight weeks, officials said Thursday.
Amtrak co-CEO Wick Moorman said the repairs were completed "on time, on budget and most importantly, safely."
Normal service into and out of Penn Station will resume Tuesday for Amtrak, New Jersey Transit and the Long Island Rail Road.
All three railroads reduced service when the repair work started in early July.
The repairs
Moorman said Amtrak workers installed 897 track ties, 1,100 feet (335
Amtrak officials say additional repair work still to be completed will be done on nights and weekends and won't affect service.
That work will include upgrading Penn Station restrooms and waiting areas.
-
3 tips that can help keep your savings on track
Let others know about your goal — they can help keep you motivated.
-
Time to stop spending and start thinking: Vaz-Oxlade
Don’t keep doing what you’ve always done just because you’ve gotten used to spending the money.