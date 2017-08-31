Life / Travel

State Fair adds 3 more parking areas with shuttle service

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The state has opened three more parking areas with shuttle service to the New York State Fair.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says they'll provide about 2,500 more parking spaces as the fair heads into the Labor Day weekend, usually its busiest time.

The Democratic governor says the fair is on track for another record-setting run.

The New York State Fair runs from Aug. 23 to Sept. 4. Its mission is to showcase the best of New York agriculture while providing top-quality entertainment.

The fair's 375-acre (151-hectare) exhibit and entertainment complex operates all year.

