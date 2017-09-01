California hit by severe heatwave, power conservation urged
LOS ANGELES — Managers of California's power grid are asking for voluntary electricity conservation as forecasters predict more extreme heat statewide.
The California Independent System Operator predicts demand on the system will set a new all-time record Friday.
Consumers are asked to cut back on use of electricity between 1 p.m. and 10 p.m. when use of air conditioners is at its peak.
The National Weather Service warns that the heat will bring a high risk of heat-related illness, especially for the elderly, the infirm and children.
Forecasters also say the heat will be dangerous to anyone without proper hydration or adequate cooling.
