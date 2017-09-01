Life / Travel

Phoenix airport begins providing pet therapy to travellers

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is unveiling a new pet therapy program aimed at helping people stressed out by travel relax through quality time with a dog.

KTVK-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2gpkpNd ) the 'Navigator Buddies' debuted on Friday is the latest installation to the airport's Navigator program. Sky Harbor officials say the 'Navigator Buddies' program is made up of volunteers, dogs and owners who are registered in good standing with a qualified pet therapy organization.

Official hope the dogs will bring stress relief and emotional comfort to travellers .

Information from: KTVK-TV, http://www.azfamily.com/

