Police: Passenger arrested after seat belt confrontration
A
A
Share via Email
PHOENIX — Authorities say a Tucson man was arrested and removed from a Southwest Airlines flight about to depart Phoenix for Denver after he repeatedly ignored requests to fasten his seat belt and shoved a flight attendant.
Police say 58-year-old David Clyne Dutson was arrested on suspicion of
A police probable-cause statement says all passengers on the plane were taken the flight after Dutson refused to get off and that police then arrested him.
Dutson was released from jail Thursday after making an initial court appearance, during which the case was dismissed. It was dismissed without prejudice, meaning it can be refiled.
Court records don't list a
-
3 tips that can help keep your savings on track
Let others know about your goal — they can help keep you motivated.
-
Time to stop spending and start thinking: Vaz-Oxlade
Don’t keep doing what you’ve always done just because you’ve gotten used to spending the money.