New security system in place at Las Vegas airport

Las Vegas' busy airport is using a new automated screening security system during the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The new system was introduced on Thursday at Terminal 3, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported (http://bit.ly/2gsIVwS ).

The security change comes as an estimated 509,000 airline passengers are expected to depart or arrive at McCarran International from Friday to Monday, a 4 per cent jump from last year's holiday weekend, Airport spokeswoman Christine Crews said.

"This airport is busy year-round, but there has been enough planning for us to be able to put this in place as we head into Labor Day weekend," Transportation Security Administration spokeswoman Lorie Dankers said.

Three reconfigured security lanes are equipped with upgraded features, including bins that are 25 per cent larger and capable of holding roll-aboard luggage.

Each of those bins is equipped with radio-frequency chips, creating another layer of accountability for travellers ' carry-on property during the security process, Dankers said. Bags and bins deemed to be safe will roll down a conveyor belt, while those possibly carrying a prohibited item will be diverted to a separate area where officers can take a closer look.

Officials started installing the new system at the end of July, followed by roughly two weeks of testing alongside existing security lines as a way to compare speed and efficiency, Dankers said.

Las Vegas will be the second most popular destination to close out the summer travel season after Orlando, Florida, AAA officials said. About 324,000 tourists are expected to descend on Sin City from Friday to Monday, dropping roughly $249.7 million on food, hotels and gambling, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Of the 148,433 total available hotel rooms in the region, 96 per cent will be occupied for the weekend, the authority stated.

