Ohio airport rolling out self-sanitizing bins at checkpoint

GREEN, Ohio — An Ohio airport says it's the first in the world to place self-sanitizing, germ-killing mats inside bins at security checkpoints.
The Canton Repository reports the Akron-Canton Airport has added liners using mineral nanocrystals that react to light and create a germ-killing chemical reaction.
The airport says the mats are more effective at killing germs than bleach and continuously break down organic contaminants.
Western Reserve Hospital in Cuyahoga Falls says it's providing the mats to the airport as part of its commitment to public health and safety.
The same germ-killing material has been added to handles on bins.
