The Latest: Fire evacuation ordered in Glacier National Park

HELENA, Mont. — The Latest on Montana's wildfires (all times local):

10:35 a.m.

Glacier National Park officials have ordered the evacuation of all residents, campers and tourists from one of the most popular areas of the park.

The order that took effect Sunday morning affects the Lake McDonald area, the western side of the dizzying Going-to-the Sun Road and some of the most visited trails in the park.

A fire that destroyed a century-old backcountry chalet last week is now threatening the area near Lake McDonald. The Lake McDonald Lodge, built in 1913, closed last week due to heavy smoke in the area.

Of the 1.8 million people who visited the park this year through July, 808,000 of them entered through the park's western entrance that leads to the Lake McDonald area.

The evacuation order does not include Apgar Village near the western entrance, and the eastern side of the park remains open.

___

9:05 a.m.

Montana authorities have ordered the evacuation of about eight homes threatened by a wildfire northeast of Lincoln.

Lewis and Clark County sheriff's officials issued evacuation notices Saturday night as the fire moved toward Montana Highway 200 on the east side of Roger's Pass.

Residents of another 10 cabins and a ranch in the Alice Creek Basin and Tom Gulch areas are also being told they may have to evacuate.

Fire information officials say 47 mph wind gusts caused extreme behaviour by the 18-square-mile ( 46-square-kilometre ) fire burning 14 miles (22 kilometres ) northeast of Lincoln.

The Red Cross has opened a shelter at the Wolf Creek Elementary School.