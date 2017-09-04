Life / Travel

Colorado officials brainstorm Front Range rail service

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A state commission has begun looking at avenues to build a passenger rail service that would stretch up and down the Front Range of central Colorado.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reported (http://bit.ly/2gzgX2L ) Sunday that the commission, which includes government representatives from Denver to Trinidad, has until Dec. 1 to submit to the legislature a plan detailing steps forward and funding options.

The ultimate hope is for a commuter rail that runs from Fort Collins to Pueblo, which David Krutsinger of the state Department of Transportation says would cost between $5 billion and $15 billion.

The 13-member commission will meet for the second time this week and plans to convene at least once a month.

