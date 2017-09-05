Life / Travel

After big reopening, little Los Angeles railroad stops again

This undated photo provided by Lionsgate from the movie "La La Land" of Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling during a scene on the Angels Flight Railroad in downtown Los Angeles. The little funicular that carried the actors to the top of downtown Los Angeles in the movie has reopened to the general public Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. (Lionsgate via AP)

LOS ANGELES — Four days after its splashy reopening, the Angels Flight railroad in downtown Los Angeles has shut down again.

A notice on its website Monday said the funky little funicular would be closed for several days for maintenance.

Mayor Eric Garcetti was on hand last Thursday for a ceremony marking the return to service of the 116-year-old line that stretches only 298 feet (90 metres ) up Bunker Hill. Before that, the beloved railway had been closed since 2013.

A sign posted Monday at the ticket booth says recent extreme weather conditions prompted the maintenance work. No details were given.

Angels Flight is a Los Angeles landmark that's made frequent cameo appearances in movies, including last year's Oscar-nominated film "La La Land."

