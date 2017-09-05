After big reopening, little Los Angeles railroad stops again
LOS ANGELES — Four days after its splashy reopening, the Angels Flight railroad in downtown Los Angeles has shut down again.
Mayor Eric Garcetti was on hand last Thursday for a ceremony marking the return to service of the 116-year-old line that stretches only 298 feet (90
A sign posted Monday at the ticket booth says recent extreme weather conditions prompted the maintenance work. No details were given.
Angels Flight is a Los Angeles landmark that's made frequent cameo appearances in movies, including last year's Oscar-nominated film "La La Land."
