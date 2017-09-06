Audacious autumn: Squirrel cook off, Elktober, purple feet
Looking for something more exciting than pumpkin spice, Oktoberfests and leaf-peeping to shake up your plans this fall?
Consider adding one of these audacious autumnal experiences to your calendar: a squirrel cook off in Arkansas, ukulele festival in Florida, caterpillar races in North Carolina or the annual wife-carrying contest in Maine. For the month of Elktober, you'll find randy elks bugling their mating calls in Colorado. Or perhaps you'd like to turn your feet purple at a winery grape-stomping event.
Here's a random sample of fall fun around the country from classics to events that are just a little bit wacky.
___
YUMMY YUMMY
World Championship Squirrel Cook Off, 8th Street Market, Bentonville, Arkansas, Sept. 16, http://www.squirrelcookoff.com/
Whoopie Pie Festival, Hershey Farm Restaurant & Inn, Strasburg, Pennsylvania, Sept. 9, https://whoopiepiefestival.com/
Santa Fe Wine & Chile Fiesta, Santa Fe, New Mexico, Sept. 27-Oct. 1, https://www.santafewineandchile.org/
Wild Mushroom Celebration, Long Beach Peninsula, Washington, Oct. 1-Nov. 15, http://www.wildmushroomcelebration.com
Kentucky Bourbon Festival, Bardstown, Kentucky, Sept. 11-17, https://www.kybourbonfestival.com/
World Chicken Festival, London, Kentucky, Sept. 21-24, http://chickenfestival.com/ (celebrates Kentucky Fried Chicken founder Colonel Sanders, featuring chicken fried in the world's largest skillet)
National Shrimp Festival, Gulf Shores, Alabama, Oct. 12-15, http://www.myshrimpfest.com/
Truck Stop Food Truck Rally, Welton Street, Denver, Sept. 30, https://www.truckstoprally.com/
PA Bacon Fest, Easton, Pennsylvania, Nov. 4-5, http://pabaconfest.com/
___
CREATURES GREAT AND SMALL
Woolly Worm Festival, Banner Elk, North Carolina, Oct. 21-22, http://www.woollyworm.com/ (two days of races featuring more than 2,000 woolly bear caterpillars)
Narrowsburg Honey Bee Fest, Narrowsburg, New York, Sept. 23, http://www.narrowsburghoneybeefest.com/
Estes Park Elk Fest, Estes Park, Colorado, Sept. 30-Oct. 1, http://www.colorado.com/events/estes-park-elk-fest
Alpaca Festival, Buck Brook Alpaca Farm, Roscoe, New York, Sept. 23, https://sullivancatskills.com/event/national-alpaca-day-festival/
Buffalo Roundup, Custer State Park, South Dakota, Sept. 29, http://gfp.sd.gov/state-parks/directory/custer/events/buffalo-roundup/default.aspx
Johnny Morris' Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium, Springfield, Missouri, opening Sept. 21, http://www.wondersofwildlife.org/
Trailing of the Sheep Festival, Ketchum and Hailey, Idaho, Oct. 4-8, http://www.trailingofthesheep.org/ (includes parade of 1,500 sheep)
___
WACKY AND WONDERFUL
American Wife Carrying Championship, Sunday River Resort, Newry, Maine, Oct. 7, http://www.sundayriver.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar/north-american-wife-carrying-championship
Strummin' Man Ukulele Festival, Panama City, Florida, Oct. 13-15, https://www.standrewsukes.org/
Purple Foot Festival, Casa Larga Vineyards, Fairport, New York, Sept. 17, https://www.casalarga.com/events/purple-foot-festival/ (grape stomping)
Susan B. Anthony corn maze, Stokoe Farms, Scottsville, New York, opening Sept. 23, http://kfdm.com/news/offbeat/corn-maze-at-stokoe-farms-
Return of the Pumpkin People, Jackson, New Hampshire, throughout October, http://www.jacksonnh.com/event/1233/Return-of-the-Pumpkin-People (displays of pumpkins dressed as people)
Pumpkin Nights, in Twin Cities, Minnesota; Auburn, California, and Salt Lake City, Oct. 13-Oct. 29 , http://www.pumpkinnights.com / (walking trail featuring hundreds of hand-carved, lit-up pumpkins)
Appalachian Mural Trail, towns along the Blue Ridge Parkway, Virginia, http://www.muraltrail.com (murals tell stories of communities along the parkway)
___
CLASSICS
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati, Cincinnati, Sept. 15-17, http://www.oktoberfestzinzinnati.com/
Great Vermont Corn Maze, Danville, Vermont, open through Oct. 15. http://www.vermontcornmaze.com (recommended arrival before 1 p.m. to get through massive, complex maze)
Cranberry festivals: Warrens, Wisconsin, Sept. 22-24, http://www.cranfest.com/ , and Wareham, Massachusetts, Oct. 7-8, http://admakepeace.com/events_tours_functions/calendar_of_events/cranberry_harvest_celebration_-_october_7_8
Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, Albuquerque, New Mexico, Oct. 7-15, http://www.balloonfiesta.com/
National Crafts & Cowboy Festival, Silver Dollar City, Branson, Missouri, Sept. 13-Oct. 28, http://www.silverdollarcity.com/theme-park/Festivals/National-Harvest-Festival
Circleville Pumpkin Show, Circleville, Ohio, Oct. 18-21, http://www.pumpkinshow.com/
Bridge Day, New River Gorge, West Virginia, Oct. 21, https://officialbridgeday.com/ (participants leap, float and rappel from bridge)
Cruisin' the Coast, Mississippi Gulf Coast, Oct. 1- 8, https://cruisinthecoast.com/ (antique and classic cars)
