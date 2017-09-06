Jersey shore town bans elaborate tents to help overcrowding
A
A
Share via Email
BELMAR, N.J. — A New Jersey shore town is banning elaborate tents from the beach as a way to help alleviate crowding.
Belmar's council voted Tuesday night to stop so-called "beach spreading," taking effect in the summer season of 2018.
Large tents and canopies will be banned from Memorial Day until Labor Day.
Mayor Matt Doherty says the increasing number of tents had gotten out of hand.
He says he's not in
He tells the Asbury Park Press (http://on.app.com/2vL98Bi) he has received complaints from the Department of Public Works, police, life guards and patrons about tents that make crowding worse.
The resolution wouldn't affect tents for small children or beach umbrellas. Other towns such as Seaside Heights and Long Beach Island have enacted similar restrictions.
___
Information from: Asbury Park (N.J.) Press, http://www.app.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
3 tips that can help keep your savings on track
Let others know about your goal — they can help keep you motivated.
-
Time to stop spending and start thinking: Vaz-Oxlade
Don’t keep doing what you’ve always done just because you’ve gotten used to spending the money.