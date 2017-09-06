New Bedford airport gets $6.6 million in federal funds
A
A
Share via Email
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A regional airport in Massachusetts has been awarded $6.6 million in federal funding to update an aging runway.
An official with the commission overseeing the New Bedford Regional Airport says the funding is "long overdue." The money will be used to resurface a runway that was last updated in the 1970s.
The announcement of the funding was made Tuesday by Democratic U.S. Rep. Bill Keating and Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey.
Officials say the updated runway is an important step in modernizing the airport, which was approved for expanded commercial service earlier this year.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
3 tips that can help keep your savings on track
Let others know about your goal — they can help keep you motivated.
-
Time to stop spending and start thinking: Vaz-Oxlade
Don’t keep doing what you’ve always done just because you’ve gotten used to spending the money.