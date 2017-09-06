The Latest: Woman charged with killing trucker at rest stop

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Latest on the shooting death of a truck driver at an Iowa rest stop (all times local):

1:10 p.m.

A woman has been charged with murder in the shooting of a trucker found dead in his cab early Wednesday at a rest stop along Interstate 80 in Iowa.

The Iowa County Sheriff's Office says 43-year-old Mariana Lesnic, address unknown, is being held in jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.

The sheriff's office says in a press release that it received a report of a shooting at the rest area near Victor at 2:37 a.m.

Responders found a male truck driver dead from apparent gunshot wounds in his tractor trailer semi, and Lesnic was taken into custody.

Authorities are withholding the name of the shooting victim pending notification of relatives.

__

10:15 a.m.

Authorities say a woman is in custody after allegedly shooting and killing a male truck driver at a rest stop along Interstate 80 in Iowa.

The shooting happened early Wednesday at the rest stop near Victor in Iowa County, about 40 miles west of Iowa City.

The Iowa County Sheriff's Office and the Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating the shooting.

The identity of the suspect and the deceased driver weren't immediately available, and more information was expected to be released later Wednesday.

An official at the Iowa County jail in Marengo confirmed the suspect was being held there.