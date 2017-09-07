Life / Travel

Carlsbad Caverns elevator service to be suspended for work

CARLSBAD, N.M. — Carlsbad Caverns National Park officials say elevators to take visitors into the park's underground cavern will be unavailable for use from Sept. 11-29 while structural work is being done.

Visitors may still access the cavern by hiking in and out while elevator service is temporarily suspended, but the hiking route is steep so wheelchairs and walkers can't be used.

Officials say consulting engineers determined that structural steel beams need to be reinforced and anchoring clips replaced in the secondary elevators. Other work will include realignment of steel guide rails and replacement of one elevator's large control cable that travels up and down with the elevator.

One elevator's cable was replaced in August.

