LA's Angels Flight is rolling again after more repairs
A
A
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — Angels Flight, Los Angeles' historic little railroad, is back on track after a maintenance issue put it out of commission just four days after its grand reopening.
The 298-foot (90
Andrew Doyle, operations and maintenance manager for ACS Infrastructure, which operates the funky little funicular, says it was put back in service Thursday following repairs and inspection by safety officials.
Angels Flight reopened just last week following major renovations.
The tiny railroad, which went into operation in 1901, has had several maintenance problems that have closed it in recent years.
The most serious was a 2001 crash that killed a rider and injured several others.
-
3 tips that can help keep your savings on track
Let others know about your goal — they can help keep you motivated.
-
Time to stop spending and start thinking: Vaz-Oxlade
Don’t keep doing what you’ve always done just because you’ve gotten used to spending the money.