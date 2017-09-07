Trails reopen at White Sands after cleanup from 2014 crash
ALAMOGORDO, N.M. — Two trails and other facilities at White Sands National Monument have reopened after being closed for three years for the cleanup of soil contaminated from the 2014 crash of an unmanned Air Force target jet.
White Sands officials say the Dune Life Nature and Playa trails and visitor facilities along Dunes Drive reopened Thursday.
A remotely controlled QF-4E Phantom Jet crashed Feb. 7, 2014 while on final approach to land at nearby Holloman Air Force Base.
An Air Force report said the plane flew erratically after a gyro failed.
The Air Force did initial cleanup of the site and then the Army's White Sands Missile Range removed soil contaminated by fuel and oil.
The New Mexico Environment Department in August approved the cleanup and determined that remediation was complete.
